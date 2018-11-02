Milacron Holdings Corp (MCRN) Short Interest Up 65.0% in October

Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 976,421 shares, a growth of 65.0% from the September 28th total of 591,726 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 361,095 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

MCRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Milacron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Milacron in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Milacron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Milacron from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In related news, Director James Gentilcore sold 35,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $754,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in Milacron by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Milacron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Milacron by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Milacron by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Milacron by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Milacron stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. Milacron has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $22.62. The stock has a market cap of $996.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.75.

Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Milacron had a negative return on equity of 89.14% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $308.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Milacron will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids).

