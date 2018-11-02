Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) Updates FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) updated its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.99-6.11 for the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY18 guidance to $5.99-6.11 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.05.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,182. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.28. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $85.16 and a 12 month high of $106.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($1.04). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $397.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th were given a $0.9225 dividend. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

In other news, Director Russell R. French sold 4,993 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $502,745.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,261.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 1,617 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.59, for a total transaction of $164,271.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,676,445.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2018, MAA had ownership interest in 101,362 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 17 states and the District of Columbia.

