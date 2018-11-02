MicroStrategy (MSTR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $140.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.39% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MicroStrategy Incorporated, a leading worldwide provider of business intelligence software, today announced that GT Nexus has selected MicroStrategy to power the customer-facing analytics and reporting capabilities on its Global Logistics portal. The GT Nexus portal is an on demand technology platform that is used by importers, exporters, transportation carriers, suppliers, banks, and other partners to manage goods that are moving around the world. The GT Nexus system captures and stores hard-to-get data associated with global supply chains, and then fuels a range of Web applications that can be used by constituents to lower supply chain costs and improve control. MicroStrategy will help GT Nexus to deliver a wide range of analytics and reporting capabilities to its customers, which include Home Depot, Kmart, Xerox, Weyerhaeuser, and American Eagle Outfitters. “

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MSTR. ValuEngine raised MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th.

MSTR traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $125.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,666. MicroStrategy has a fifty-two week low of $120.26 and a fifty-two week high of $151.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.64.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.22. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $122.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.61 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MicroStrategy will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the second quarter valued at about $16,584,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the third quarter valued at about $12,082,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the second quarter valued at about $5,238,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 14.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,255,000 after buying an additional 39,999 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 154.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after buying an additional 33,856 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards, and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management for various reporting, analysis, and monitoring applications; MicroStrategy Web, a primary reporting interface for analysts that offers interactive reporting, dashboarding, and analysis through a Web browser; and MicroStrategy Desktop, an on-premise and single-user tool for easy-to-use self-service visual data discovery.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MicroStrategy (MSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.