Microsoft (MSFT) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research report report published on Monday. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $125.00 target price on the software giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Macquarie raised shares of Microsoft from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.88.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.78. The company had a trading volume of 19,593,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,840,760. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $80.70 and a 1-year high of $116.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $798.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Microsoft had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 328,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $35,896,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,209,546.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $13,086,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 669,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,228,364.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 826,460 shares of company stock valued at $90,058,992. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in Microsoft by 90.5% in the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,048 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $132,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.