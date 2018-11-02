Micron Technology (MU) Shares Up 6.4%

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) shares shot up 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.20 and last traded at $40.12. 42,840,736 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 45,539,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.72.

Several research firms have weighed in on MU. BidaskClub raised Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Micron Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut Micron Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 51.68% and a net margin of 46.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,768,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $92,229,000 after buying an additional 24,882 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 370,206 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,413,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,863,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $733,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,269 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 16,356 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

