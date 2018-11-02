MicroMoney (AMM) Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

MicroMoney (CURRENCY:AMM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. MicroMoney has a market capitalization of $349,720.00 and approximately $18,951.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MicroMoney has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One MicroMoney token can currently be bought for about $0.0274 or 0.00000434 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox, Bibox and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MicroMoney Profile

MicroMoney was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,748,867 tokens. The official message board for MicroMoney is medium.com/@micromoney.io . MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MicroMoney is www.micromoney.io

MicroMoney Token Trading

MicroMoney can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Mercatox, OKEx, HitBTC, Bibox and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroMoney should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MicroMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

