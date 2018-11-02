Microchip Technology (MCHP) Shares Up 7%

Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $70.97 and last traded at $70.37. 5,572,579 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 3,202,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.78.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Nomura began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Ganesh Moorthy bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.10 per share, with a total value of $1,009,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,998 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $337,151.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,791.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,919,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,175,042,000 after acquiring an additional 582,965 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,616,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,132,000 after acquiring an additional 24,008 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,753,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,486,000 after acquiring an additional 935,884 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,543,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,370,000 after acquiring an additional 41,296 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,520,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,332,000 after acquiring an additional 274,241 shares during the period.

About Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

