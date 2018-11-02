Microchip Technology (MCHP) Shares Up 7%

Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $70.97 and last traded at $70.37. 5,572,579 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 3,202,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.78.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Nomura began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.
The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.32.
In related news, COO Ganesh Moorthy bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.10 per share, with a total value of $1,009,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,998 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $337,151.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,791.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,919,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,175,042,000 after acquiring an additional 582,965 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,616,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,132,000 after acquiring an additional 24,008 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,753,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,486,000 after acquiring an additional 935,884 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,543,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,370,000 after acquiring an additional 41,296 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,520,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,332,000 after acquiring an additional 274,241 shares during the period.
About Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)
Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.
