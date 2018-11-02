Michaels Companies Inc (MIK) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,852 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Michaels Companies were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MIK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 30.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 40,881 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 10.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,610,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,745,000 after purchasing an additional 157,258 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 224.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 653,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,889,000 after purchasing an additional 452,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 25.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 147,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 30,274 shares during the last quarter.

Get Michaels Companies alerts:

Shares of MIK opened at $16.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.13. Michaels Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $14.82 and a 12 month high of $27.87.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 6.31%. Michaels Companies’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Michaels Companies Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MIK shares. ValuEngine downgraded Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Michaels Companies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Michaels Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.22.

Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK).

Receive News & Ratings for Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.