Michael J. Brown Sells 13,413 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) Stock

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) CEO Michael J. Brown sold 13,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $1,475,161.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,460,620 shares in the company, valued at $160,638,987.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $111.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.42. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.67 and a 1-year high of $120.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 19.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 25.2% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Euronet Worldwide
Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.
