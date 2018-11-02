Michael J. Brown Sells 13,413 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) Stock

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) CEO Michael J. Brown sold 13,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $1,475,161.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,460,620 shares in the company, valued at $160,638,987.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $111.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.42. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.67 and a 1-year high of $120.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 19.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 25.2% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EEFT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. MED began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.88.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.

