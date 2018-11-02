Metropolitan Bank (MCB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank(R), The Entrepreneurial Bank. The company is a chartered commercial bank which provides deposits, small business lending, trade finance, cash management solutions, speciality markets, personal checking, savings, electronic banking and prepaid cards. It operates primarily in Manhattan, Boro Park, Brooklyn and Great Neck, Long Island. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is headquartered in New York City. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Metropolitan Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

MCB stock opened at $37.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.19 million and a P/E ratio of 12.16. Metropolitan Bank has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.57 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 23.70% and a return on equity of 10.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, CFO Anthony J. Fabiano bought 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.38 per share, for a total transaction of $34,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,475 shares of company stock worth $65,909. 21.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 322,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,937,000 after acquiring an additional 143,604 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 311,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,339,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 212,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $4,337,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 28,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

