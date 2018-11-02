Metlife (MET) Issues Earnings Results

Metlife (NYSE:MET) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $16.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MET stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.68. The stock had a trading volume of 578,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,124,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.23. Metlife has a 1-year low of $39.31 and a 1-year high of $55.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 5th. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

MET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Metlife from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Metlife from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Metlife in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Metlife in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In other news, Chairman Steven A. Kandarian sold 42,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $2,013,119.15. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 559,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,294,331.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven A. Kandarian sold 85,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $4,021,103.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 585,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,454,284.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

