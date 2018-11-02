Methanex (MEOH) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MEOH. CIBC raised shares of Methanex from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Methanex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.36.

MEOH stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,077. Methanex has a 1 year low of $48.72 and a 1 year high of $83.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.56.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.07). Methanex had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Methanex will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Methanex by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 77,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 38,105 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Methanex by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 9,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Methanex by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,688,000 after purchasing an additional 16,836 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Methanex by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 350,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,753,000 after purchasing an additional 222,338 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Methanex by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 66,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 39,400 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and sells methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases and sells methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

