Metaverse ETP (ETP) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.57 Million

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.09 or 0.00048389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Bit-Z, CoinBene and HitBTC. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $164.99 million and $2.57 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.63 or 0.03146500 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00143147 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00052007 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Dorado (DOR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded up 135.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

ETP is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 56,807,688 coins and its circulating supply is 53,473,555 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, HitBTC, CoinBene, Bit-Z, Bitfinex, RightBTC, TOPBTC and QBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

