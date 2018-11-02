MetaMorph (METM) Price Tops $0.0192

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded up 17.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 1st. One MetaMorph token can currently be purchased for about $0.0192 or 0.00000303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN, BiteBTC and Mercatox. MetaMorph has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $48,836.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded 34.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007244 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015596 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00151783 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00253176 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $628.46 or 0.09935281 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012785 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About MetaMorph

MetaMorph’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,831,246 tokens. MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BiteBTC, LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

