Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH) Holdings Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 5,000.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,080 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,232 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 33.8% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,585 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,641 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CASH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $36.67 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. B. Riley lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $33.33 in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.11.

CASH opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $939.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.00. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.46 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 14.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, financial institutions, and other businesses. It provides various deposit products, such as statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and NOW and regular checking accounts, as well as deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily include checking accounts and certificate accounts.

