Merus (MRUS) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MRUS. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Merus stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.09. The company had a trading volume of 38,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,993. Merus has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $26.74. The company has a market capitalization of $288.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of -0.21.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Merus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Merus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Merus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Merus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Merus by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. 54.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

