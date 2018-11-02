Merlin Entertainments (MERL) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Merlin Entertainments (LON:MERL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MERL. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Merlin Entertainments from GBX 405 ($5.29) to GBX 375 ($4.90) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Merlin Entertainments from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 430.21 ($5.62).

MERL opened at GBX 328 ($4.29) on Friday. Merlin Entertainments has a 12-month low of GBX 317.10 ($4.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 537.50 ($7.02).

Merlin Entertainments (LON:MERL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported GBX 3.30 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). Merlin Entertainments had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 22.19%.

Merlin Entertainments Company Profile

Merlin Entertainments plc operates visitor attraction places worldwide. The company operates midway attractions under the Madame Tussauds, The Eye Brand, SEA LIFE, The Dungeons, LEGOLAND Discovery Centre, Seal Sanctuaries, Blackpool Tower, WILD LIFE, Australian Treetop Adventures, Hotham Alpine Resort, Falls Creek, Shreks Adventure London, and Little BIG City brands.

