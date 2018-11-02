Meritage Portfolio Management Buys Shares of 11,870 Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 42,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 89,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 299,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,858,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup set a $27.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.18.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.70. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $31.55.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $530.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.82 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 26th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 25th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. Its Retail segment offers property insurance relating to physical damage to property and resultant interruption of business, or extra expense caused by fire, windstorm, or other perils; casualty insurance relating to legal liabilities, professional liability, cyber-liability, workers' compensation, and commercial and private passenger automobile coverages; fidelity and surety bonds; and life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control surveys and analysis, consultation, and claims processing services.

