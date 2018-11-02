Mercury General Co. (MCY) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCY. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General during the second quarter valued at $181,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 1,543.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,126 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 52.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury General from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Mercury General in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Mercury General from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th.

NYSE:MCY opened at $59.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.52. Mercury General Co. has a 52-week low of $41.40 and a 52-week high of $61.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $905.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.06 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 2.80%. Mercury General’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This is a positive change from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is presently 152.44%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

