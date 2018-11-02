MERCK KGAA/S (MKKGY) Raised to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of MERCK KGAA/S (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MKKGY opened at $21.75 on Monday. MERCK KGAA/S has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $22.84.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, a science and technology company, operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. The company offers prescription medicines to treat infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, multiple sclerosis, colorectal cancer, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

