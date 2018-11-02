MERCK KGAA/S (MKKGY) Raised to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of MERCK KGAA/S (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MKKGY opened at $21.75 on Monday. MERCK KGAA/S has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $22.84.
About MERCK KGAA/S
