Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX

Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.9% of Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 86.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 155.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 107,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $7,534,524.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,018,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Merck & Co., Inc. purchased 666,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 739,564 shares of company stock valued at $52,645,082 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRK opened at $73.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $196.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.81. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $74.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.87 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 48.24%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.92.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

