Megacoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $230,008.00 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. During the last week, Megacoin has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $230,008.00 and $23.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00800853 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001462 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00020942 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010770 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00001380 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 37,535,756 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.