Medpace (MEDP) Trading 8.9% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) traded up 8.9% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $53.27 and last traded at $52.10. 974,712 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 433,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.85.

The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.07 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 10.84%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

Get Medpace alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Medpace from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. William Blair raised Medpace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Medpace in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.43.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 132,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $7,750,368.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,989,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,585,812.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Medpace Limited Partnership sold 5,175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total value of $281,261,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,528,016 shares of company stock worth $634,098,544 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Medpace during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Medpace by 57.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Medpace by 5,087.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new stake in Medpace during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Medpace during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. 39.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Medpace Company Profile (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.