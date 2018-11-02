MEDNAX (MD) Issues Q4 2018 Earnings Guidance

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2018 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.87-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.01. MEDNAX also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.87-0.95 EPS.

NYSE:MD traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $39.27. The stock had a trading volume of 76,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,118. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.23. MEDNAX has a 1-year low of $37.26 and a 1-year high of $63.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). MEDNAX had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $896.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. MEDNAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MEDNAX will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MEDNAX from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Leerink Swann raised shares of MEDNAX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Bank of America raised shares of MEDNAX from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.21.

In related news, insider John C. Pepia sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $168,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,530.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialties physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care; and acute and chronic pain management services.

