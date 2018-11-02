Medicx Fund Ltd. (MXF) Plans GBX 1.51 Dividend

Medicx Fund Ltd. (LON:MXF) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.51 ($0.02) per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:MXF opened at GBX 78.79 ($1.03) on Friday. Medicx Fund has a one year low of GBX 76.75 ($1.00) and a one year high of GBX 92.50 ($1.21).

MXF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Medicx Fund in a report on Friday, October 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Medicx Fund in a research report on Monday, July 23rd.

MedicX Fund Limited ("MXF", "MedicX Fund", the "Fund" or the "Company", or together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is the specialist primary care infrastructure investor in modern, purpose-built primary healthcare properties in the United Kingdom and Ireland, listed on the London Stock Exchange, with a portfolio comprising 154 properties.

