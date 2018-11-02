Medical Properties Trust (MPW) Given a $14.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price objective on Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MPW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. JMP Securities set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.28.

Shares of NYSE MPW traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,169,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,060. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $15.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 44.46% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 12th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, insider R Steven Hamner sold 35,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $515,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,114,044 shares in the company, valued at $16,409,868.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $1,493,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 963,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,391,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,809 shares of company stock valued at $2,456,679. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPW. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,487,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 10.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,096,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,715,000 after acquiring an additional 840,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,993,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,548,000 after acquiring an additional 760,980 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,516,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,814,000 after acquiring an additional 448,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 26.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,970,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,661,000 after acquiring an additional 416,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

