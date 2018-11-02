Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) Shares Bought by Eii Capital Management Inc.

Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPW. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,487,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,248,000 after buying an additional 1,280,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 10.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,096,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,715,000 after purchasing an additional 840,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,993,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,548,000 after purchasing an additional 760,980 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,516,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,814,000 after purchasing an additional 448,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 26.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,970,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,661,000 after purchasing an additional 416,900 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPW opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $15.56. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.55.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 44.46%. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 12th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $175,212.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 231,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,581.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Steven Hamner sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $515,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,114,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,409,868.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,809 shares of company stock worth $2,456,679 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MPW. Jefferies Financial Group cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. JMP Securities set a $16.00 price target on Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price target on Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.19.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

