McEwen Mining (MUX) PT Set at $5.00 by HC Wainwright

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) has been assigned a $5.00 target price by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 152.53% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. McEwen Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of NYSE MUX remained flat at $$1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 43,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,434. The company has a market capitalization of $718.40 million, a PE ratio of -66.00 and a beta of -1.20. McEwen Mining has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $2.55.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $26.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.18 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McEwen Mining will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in McEwen Mining by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 50,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in McEwen Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in McEwen Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in McEwen Mining by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 122,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 24,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo 1 mine and El Gallo 2 project in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and the Black Fox Complex, Buffalo Ankerite, Fuller, Davidson Tisdale, and Black Fox North properties in Canada.

