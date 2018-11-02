McEwen Mining (MUX) PT Set at $5.00 by HC Wainwright

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) has been assigned a $5.00 target price by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 152.53% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. McEwen Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.
Shares of NYSE MUX remained flat at $$1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 43,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,434. The company has a market capitalization of $718.40 million, a PE ratio of -66.00 and a beta of -1.20. McEwen Mining has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $2.55.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in McEwen Mining by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 50,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in McEwen Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in McEwen Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in McEwen Mining by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 122,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 24,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.
McEwen Mining Company Profile
McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo 1 mine and El Gallo 2 project in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and the Black Fox Complex, Buffalo Ankerite, Fuller, Davidson Tisdale, and Black Fox North properties in Canada.
