McEwen Mining (MUX) Posts Earnings Results

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$35.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$34.14 million.
TSE MUX opened at C$2.60 on Friday. McEwen Mining has a 52 week low of C$2.33 and a 52 week high of C$3.28.
McEwen Mining Company Profile
