McEwen Mining (MUX) Posts Earnings Results

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$35.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$34.14 million.

TSE MUX opened at C$2.60 on Friday. McEwen Mining has a 52 week low of C$2.33 and a 52 week high of C$3.28.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo 1 mine and El Gallo 2 project in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and the Black Fox Complex, Buffalo Ankerite, Fuller, Davidson Tisdale, and Black Fox North properties in Canada.

