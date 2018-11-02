MBT Financial Corp. (MBTF) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 7th.

MBTF stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. MBT Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The firm has a market cap of $264.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get MBT Financial alerts:

MBT Financial (NASDAQ:MBTF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $15.26 million for the quarter. MBT Financial had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 22.48%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on MBT Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered MBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of MBT Financial in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on MBT Financial in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

MBT Financial Company Profile

MBT Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for the Monroe Bank & Trust that provides retail and commercial banking, and trust services to small and middle-market businesses and middle-income individuals. It offers checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRAs; and commercial loans, personal loans, real estate mortgage loans, and installment loans.

Further Reading: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for MBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.