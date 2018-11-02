Mazor Robotics (MZOR) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Mazor Robotics (NASDAQ:MZOR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MZOR. ValuEngine downgraded Mazor Robotics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mazor Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Mazor Robotics in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mazor Robotics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

NASDAQ:MZOR opened at $58.11 on Friday. Mazor Robotics has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Mazor Robotics (NASDAQ:MZOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). Mazor Robotics had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Mazor Robotics’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mazor Robotics will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Mazor Robotics by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. lifted its holdings in Mazor Robotics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 102,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mazor Robotics by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mazor Robotics by 7.8% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 20,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Mazor Robotics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,008,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. 22.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mazor Robotics Company Profile

Mazor Robotics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of medical devices for supporting surgical procedures in the fields of orthopedics and neurosurgery in the United States and internationally. It operates in the field of computer assisted surgery that enable the use of surgical instruments with high precision and minimal invasiveness and that simplifies complex surgical procedures.

