MaxLinear’s (MXL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.23% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “MXL reported in-line 3Q18 results, but provided 4Q18 guidance slightly below expectations as near-term uncertainties limit the pace of revenue recovery. With the order volatility from the DOCSIS 3.1 transition in the cable data market nearing an end, MXL expects to see its cable data business return to Q/ Q growth in 4Q18. MXL’s Infrastructure segment remains on track to deliver double- digit growth in 2018 with expected ~14% Q/Q revenue growth in 4Q18. We believe MXL is poised for a resumption in revenue growth after reaching a trough in 3Q18, but have reduced the pace of recovery in our estimates to reflect uncertainty around tariff impacts in the cable data market as well as a lower outlook for the Industrial segment. We maintain our Buy rating with a $20 PT , based on an EV of ~3.6x expected 2020 sales.””

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered MaxLinear from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered MaxLinear from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded MaxLinear from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on MaxLinear from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “$17.41” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

NYSE MXL traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.25. 299,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,435. MaxLinear has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 15.29% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $85.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. MaxLinear’s quarterly revenue was down 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu bought 27,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.47 per share, for a total transaction of $500,537.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,409,854.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MXL. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in MaxLinear by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 13,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in MaxLinear by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 19,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

