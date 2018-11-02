Matador Resources (MTDR) Given a $38.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a $38.00 price objective on Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an in-line rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Matador Resources from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matador Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. KLR Group restated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.47.

Shares of NYSE MTDR traded down $1.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.38. 3,000,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,210. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $35.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.55.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $207.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.75 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 24.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Matador Resources by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,604 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Matador Resources by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,965 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Matador Resources by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 58,565 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Matador Resources by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 23,594 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

