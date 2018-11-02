Mastercard Inc (MA) Stake Lowered by Aviance Capital Management LLC

Aviance Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,030,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,779,736,000 after purchasing an additional 452,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,120,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,687,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,947 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,330,021 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,816,136,000 after purchasing an additional 646,937 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,150,557 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,709,000 after purchasing an additional 269,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,426,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $762,726,000 after purchasing an additional 265,387 shares during the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $199.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $140.61 and a 52 week high of $225.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.58% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Mastercard from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Mastercard to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Mastercard to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their target price on Mastercard from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.24.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

