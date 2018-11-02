Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 55,076 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,028,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,076 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $61,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 80,441.5% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,905,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,926,000 after buying an additional 5,897,971 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 45.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,428,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,283,000 after buying an additional 1,064,241 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 7.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,758,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,652,000 after buying an additional 190,608 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 37.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,782,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,731,000 after buying an additional 482,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,690,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,841,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 8,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $450,764.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,960.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $1,833,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,599.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 473,800 shares of company stock worth $27,051,358. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank lowered Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.33.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $64.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.38. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.21 and a 52-week high of $65.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.85%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

