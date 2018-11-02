Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $64.63 Million Stake in Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 704,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 89,379 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.62% of Silicon Laboratories worth $64,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 54.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 511,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,903,000 after purchasing an additional 179,120 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 7,462.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 157,082 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,484,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $645,872,000 after purchasing an additional 75,633 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 24.0% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 345,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after purchasing an additional 66,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 12.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 379,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,803,000 after purchasing an additional 40,719 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $86.04 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $75.89 and a 52-week high of $110.70. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.44.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $230.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $124.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.27.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,850,969.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sumit Sadana sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $525,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,710.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,916 shares of company stock worth $1,015,797 in the last 90 days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, such as 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, including multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

