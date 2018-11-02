Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,932,416 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 36,479 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $66,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 19.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,843,348 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $84,524,000 after buying an additional 296,758 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,755,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,459,000 after buying an additional 209,800 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 144.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,641,990 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,883,000 after buying an additional 969,997 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.7% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,558,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,412,000 after buying an additional 188,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 88.5% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 908,104 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,786,000 after buying an additional 426,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank set a $56.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $45.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.71 and a beta of -0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $49.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $518.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.68 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.