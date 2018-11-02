Marks and Spencer Group Plc (MKS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc (LON:MKS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 322.22 ($4.21).

MKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. HSBC lowered Marks and Spencer Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price target (up from GBX 285 ($3.72)) on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, August 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, October 16th.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Shares of LON:MKS traded up GBX 2.57 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 302.97 ($3.96). 2,998,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,590,000. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of GBX 274.30 ($3.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 397.80 ($5.20).

In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Steve Rowe sold 38,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 283 ($3.70), for a total value of £108,043.74 ($141,178.28).

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.