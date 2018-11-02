Mark Scott Purchases 10,000 Shares of Cello Health PLC (CLL) Stock

Cello Health PLC (LON:CLL) insider Mark Scott purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of £11,300 ($14,765.45).

LON:CLL opened at GBX 113 ($1.48) on Friday. Cello Health PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 115 ($1.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 140 ($1.83).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 4th will be paid a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 0.82%.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Cello Health in a research note on Monday, July 23rd.

About Cello Health

Cello Health plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing services in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cello Health and Cello Signal. The Cello Health segment offers market research, consulting, and communications services principally to the pharmaceutical and healthcare clients.

