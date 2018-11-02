MarineMax (HZO) PT Raised to $28.00 at Raymond James

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HZO. CL King cut MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on MarineMax from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Ifs Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

HZO stock opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $593.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.30. MarineMax has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $25.05.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $308.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.60 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $52,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,283.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. It sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; motor yachts; convertible yachts; pleasure boats; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

