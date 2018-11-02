Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 27,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Trust Co. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 17,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.38.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $71.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $23.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.42%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

