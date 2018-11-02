Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (WHR)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 214,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,515,000. Whirlpool accounts for 6.4% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Whirlpool by 12.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,899,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,702,000 after buying an additional 205,203 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in Whirlpool by 1.7% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,377,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,478,000 after buying an additional 23,169 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the second quarter worth approximately $125,557,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 13.1% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 825,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,768,000 after buying an additional 95,405 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Whirlpool by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 741,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,407,000 after buying an additional 21,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Whirlpool from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Longbow Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Finally, Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.88.

NYSE WHR opened at $114.11 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $102.13 and a 52 week high of $187.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.54.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.79. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 33.48%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances.

