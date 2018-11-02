Majedie Asset Management Ltd Sells 63,291 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (BAH)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63,291 shares during the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton makes up about 1.0% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned 0.18% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $12,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAH opened at $48.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 58.75% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 37.81%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 30,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $1,531,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 1,985 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $99,309.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,985 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,890. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Drexel Hamilton restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.89.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

