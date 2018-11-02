Majedie Asset Management Ltd Raises Stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Mercadolibre by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 292,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,434,000 after purchasing an additional 208,402 shares during the last quarter. Compass Group LLC boosted its stake in Mercadolibre by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Mercadolibre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Apertura Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mercadolibre by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apertura Capital LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,925,000 after purchasing an additional 14,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Mercadolibre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $366.47 on Friday. Mercadolibre Inc has a twelve month low of $234.67 and a twelve month high of $417.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 143.67 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Mercadolibre had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $355.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Mercadolibre’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mercadolibre Inc will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Mercadolibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mercadolibre from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercadolibre from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Mercadolibre from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $400.00 price target on Mercadolibre and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.08.

MercadoLibre, Inc hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

