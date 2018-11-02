Majedie Asset Management Ltd Has $44.82 Million Stake in Oceaneering International (OII)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd cut its position in Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,623,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 249,529 shares during the quarter. Oceaneering International accounts for 3.4% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $44,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 330.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Meridian Management Co. bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director T Jay Collins sold 16,750 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $443,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oceaneering International stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. Oceaneering International has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $28.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OII shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $24.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

