Maintel Holdings plc (MAI) Insider Kevin Stevens Acquires 26 Shares

Maintel Holdings plc (LON:MAI) insider Kevin Stevens bought 26 shares of Maintel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 600 ($7.84) per share, with a total value of £156 ($203.84).

Kevin Stevens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 28th, Kevin Stevens bought 19 shares of Maintel stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 800 ($10.45) per share, with a total value of £152 ($198.61).

Maintel stock opened at GBX 630 ($8.23) on Friday. Maintel Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 600 ($7.84) and a one year high of GBX 1,080 ($14.11).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 20th were given a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 20th.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Maintel in a report on Monday, September 10th.

About Maintel

Maintel Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides managed communications services for the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Managed Service and Technology Sales, Telecommunications Network Services, and Mobile Services.

