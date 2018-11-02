Main Street Capital (MAIN) Given a $35.00 Price Target by Janney Montgomery Scott Analysts

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) received a $35.00 target price from equities researchers at Janney Montgomery Scott in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MAIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, National Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

MAIN stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $37.17. 413,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,867. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $34.37 and a twelve month high of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.87.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 83.40% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Main Street Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 12,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.93% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.