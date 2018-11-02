Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Barclays

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Barclays’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.12% from the stock’s current price.

MMP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.20.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,178,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,905. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $75.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $377,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,106. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas J. May sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total value of $343,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,266,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,500 shares of company stock worth $2,786,500. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMP. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 87.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

