Macquarie Analysts Give Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) a $140.00 Price Target

Macquarie set a $140.00 price target on Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $162.00 to $161.00 and set a $138.69 rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a $138.69 rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a $138.69 rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.00.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

NYSE:SWK traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,045. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $106.41 and a 1 year high of $176.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.04. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

In other news, VP Jocelyn Belisle sold 1,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $164,762.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,984.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $918,253.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,566 shares in the company, valued at $4,069,430.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 45,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth about $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.