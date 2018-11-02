Macatawa Bank (MCBC) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Macatawa Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Hovde Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Macatawa Bank in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Macatawa Bank from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Macatawa Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCBC opened at $10.72 on Friday. Macatawa Bank has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $12.92. The company has a market capitalization of $374.50 million, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $19.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Macatawa Bank will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Macatawa Bank by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,421,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,602,000 after acquiring an additional 53,776 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Macatawa Bank by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 21,410 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Macatawa Bank by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 122,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 52,417 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Macatawa Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Macatawa Bank by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 22,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 11,308 shares in the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

